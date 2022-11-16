Mother nature dives deeper into the cold after a few more bursts of snow

The bulk of snowfall has ended, but there are still a few more rounds in the forecast that will lead to potential travel concerns through Thursday. After that, those temps take a tumble.
Wednesday will be cloudy with high temps climbing back above freezing. Snow and ice will melt during the daytime hours, but a cold front will drop us back below freezing overnight.
Wind chills will be in the upper 20s as north winds blow in at 5 to 15 mph.
As the cold front moves through, we'll see a few snow squalls develop. A snow squall is a thin, narrow band of heavy snow that will quickly reduce visibility and cause messy roads...READ MORE.