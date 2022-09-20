Mother nature flips the script from hot, humid and stormy to frost chances by Friday

After a streak of back and forth from the hot summer weather and the comfortable fall temps, mother nature may have our last summer day on tap Tuesday before the permanent change to fall.
Tuesday will be a toasty one. Scattered storms overnight into the very early morning will be gone before Daybreak.
Temperatures will then climb towards the mid to upper 80s as a strong warm front roll into the upper Midwest.
Dew points will be very humid, nearing 70 degrees, making that 86 for a forecast high feel closer to 90.
Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. This helps carry all that sticky, muggy, hot weather to the valley.
A cold front is set to change everything overnight. It will prompt a chance for strong to severe storms...READ MORE.