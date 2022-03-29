Mother nature throws the kitchen sink of precipitation at you

The spring storm is on our doorstep now and we're in for a mix of everything, from snow to sleet to thunder and gusty winds. It will be a bit of a mess.
Tuesday will be windy and mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb towards the low 40s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chills will get stuck in the low 30s.
The spring storm will being in the later evening hours Tuesday. After 5 or 6 pm, we'll see chances for light rain increase.
The biggest threat overnight is the chance for sleet and freezing rain to mix in. There's a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...READ MORE.