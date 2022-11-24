Mother nature's Thanksgiving dinner comes with a plate full of above average temps, and only a side of a few wintry mix chances

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team wishes you all a happy Thanksgiving! The holiday this year is shaping up to not be too bad, with temps still reaching the 40s, with a few chances of a wintry mix. Tonight, we won't drop too far, and shopping this year won't be super chilly.
Whether you are eating both lunch and dinner or saving yourself for the last big meal of the day, temps are going to be steady in the mid 30s and above.
The only thing we will miss a bit today, is... READ MORE