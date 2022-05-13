Muggy meter tanks as temperatures slowly trend back towards spring

After what was one of the hottest days we've ever had in May in Eau Claire, mother nature trends towards much more comfortable weather for the rest of the weekend.
Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower in the early morning. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon and high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s.
Dew points will start muggy in the mid to low 60, but dry air will start to filter in Friday and we'll be left with pleasant, comfortable dew points the rest of the weekend.
As a cold front passes Friday, we'll see a slight chance for an isolated storm...READ MORE.