Nasty humidity tonight along with potential for strong storms

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A warm front moved through Western Wisconsin mid-afternoon today, which did bring a few storms across mostly Rusk and Taylor counties before continuing east. Behind that front, temps jumped to near 90 with highs ranging from the mid 80s near Ladysmith to the low to mid 90s elsewhere across the Chippewa Valley.
Even more impressive, dew points jumped from a humid 62° up to near 70° in just two hours. This quickly made the heat index jump to the mid 90s and low 100s during the evening. The dew points will remain high all through the night, and could even top out in the mid 70s in some spots by early tomorrow morning.
Temperatures won't be able to cool with the high humidity, either, and lows will drop to the mid 70s at best. This warm and extremely humid air will fuel storm chances ahead of a cold front that will move through... READ MORE