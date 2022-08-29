Near perfect weather for this week

Western Wisconsin had some strong storms pass through early this morning, but luckily, much of the storms did not have any significant danger with winds, hail, or heavy rainfall. Much of the danger was north of the Chippewa Valley and far west near the twin cities. Thus, the area had some short downpours and rumbles of thunder, leaving the rest of the day, and even the week, to be beautiful.
With storms passed, the Chippewa Valley will have partly cloudy skies and temps near 80. The scattered storms early in the morning was a cold front, and will bring us much lower humidity. However, what won't fall, and instead increase, is our winds. The cold front shifted our winds to the west and increased them to 10-15 mph with gusts 20+. The nice part is these winds coming from the west will bring in nice cool air.
By Tonight, winds will decrease to 5-10 mph with humidity at a very comfortable level, and even near dry. Temps will fall to the... READ MORE