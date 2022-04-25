Near record low temperatures forecast for next two nights

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire's low of 34 degrees from early this morning may not end up as the coldest temperature of the day. Temperatures tonight will likely fall to the low 30s or even upper 20s by midnight.
While today's official low temp will likely be recorded around midnight, it still won't fall to record territory. Today's record low temperature of 21° was set just one year ago. Temps will continue down to the low to mid 20s by early tomorrow morning.
Eau Claire's forecast low of 24 is just two degrees above tomorrow's record low of 22° set over 100 years ago. However, temperatures tomorrow night into Wednesday morning are forecast to be right at the record low of 23° set in 1996.
It will remain breezy, too, through tomorrow, meaning that it will feel even colder factoring in the wind chill. Wind chills will be in the teens tonight and in the 30s tomorrow before... READ MORE