Near record warmth to melt snow up north and cause local rivers to rise

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures have been rising all weekend, and are continuing to rise this week! Eau Claire hit 70 for the first time of the year on exactly the average date for the first 70+ high. Before that, all thresholds this year were later than average.
In fact, Eau Claire's first 60 high came just one day earlier on Saturday, and the first 50 came the previous Sunday. Going forward, we might even hit 80 this week, which would be earlier than average by a few weeks. This certainly shows just how fast this year's warm-up has been.
In addition, Eau Claire is on record watch the next three days. That is because high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees (and possibly above), and the record highs for those days are a couple degrees cooler than today's record high of 85° from 1977.
Tomorrow's forecast high is 78, but I can't rule out