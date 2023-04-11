Near record warmth will continue for next few days: enjoy while you can before rain and snow return to forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures on today's date, April 11, have ranged anywhere from the record coldest high of just 25 in 1957 all the way up to a record high of 81 set in 1977.
Today's temperature tried to climb towards that record, but wound up just two degrees short with a high of 79. Still, second warmest on today's date (tied with 1968 which also had a high of 79) is quite the feat.
While temperatures came up one degree short of the 80 degree threshold, they will likely get there tomorrow. The last time Eau Claire hit 80 was on September 24 of last year with a high of 84. That will make it just one week shy of 7 months without an 80+ high, or 204 days to be exact.
With those warmer temperatures tomorrow, you might even feel some moisture in the air. Dew points will climb into...