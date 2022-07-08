Nearly perfect weather expected Saturday! Slight rain/storm chances return Sunday in hopes to mitigate precip deficit

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Lack of both recent rain and below average precipitation for the past several months now has lead to the development of a drought for northern Pierce, most of St. Croix, northwest Dunn, southeast Polk, most of Barron, and northern Rusk counties.
Rain Thursday through Friday morning was extremely isolated. Showers and storms were slow moving, so a few spots picked up quite a bit. Holcombe received almost two inches rain. Melrose measured up to just over a half inch, but most everywhere else picked up nothing to just a few drops.
Saturday will be nearly perfect with no rain chances, sunshine, and low humidity, but slight chances for isolated showers and storms return... READ MORE