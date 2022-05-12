New daily record high set in Eau Claire, relief from heat is on the way

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
As advertised, heat and humidity soared for most across the Chippewa Valley this afternoon. Eau Claire broke the daily record high temperature of 92 degrees with a high of 93.
That record was not an easy one to break, as the old record had stood for over 120 years since it was set in 1900.
It wasn't a brief 93, either, as temperatures hovered in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon. Humidity was very high with dew points ranging from the low 70s midday through the mid 60s in late afternoon.
That made it feel like the mid to upper 90s in Eau Claire for most of the afternoon and evening. Not all places were this warm, though. The warm front that moved through last night stalled out just north of highway 8, and was actually pushed back south this afternoon by cooler air that was produced by storms closer to Lake Superior... READ MORE