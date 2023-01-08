New week brings a few chances of wintry precipitation

A very cold night is on tap for the Chippewa Valley as temperatures dip down into the single digits. We will see partly cloudy skies and the development of freezing fog after midnight which could result in slippery roadways and lowered visibility.
We kick off the new week on Monday with freezing fog in the morning. Once again, slippery roadways are possible with lowered visibility. Expect the freezing fog to clear by midday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be near freezing.
Clouds will be on the increase Monday night ahead of our next weather maker. Tuesday will stay dry with cloudy skies and temperatures near freezing.