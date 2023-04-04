Next storm system to bring rain, wind, thunderstorms to the Chippewa Valley; few strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Hopefully you enjoyed the nice weather the past few days because the weather will be turning active over the next few days as the next area of low-pressure tracks towards the area.
A few rain and snow showers are possible this morning, but the precipitation will become more likely and turn to all rain by the afternoon. A rain snow mix could still linger north of US-64 during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms could also be possible during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the east with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.