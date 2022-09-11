Next week starting sunny, but ending rainy

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Fall-like weather continued into the end of the week this week, with cool temps and low humidity. We only reached the upper 60s today with dewpoints in the upper 40s. This meant beautiful fall conditions, and thankfully the rain held off for today as well.
With lower temps during the day, our night will get pretty chilly. Our temps will get down into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. This makes for a perfect night to open your windows, and maybe stay warm with a comfy blanket.
Our start of the week will have our temps back in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and low dewpoints. Temps, however, will... READ MORE