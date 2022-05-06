Nice spring weather will only last about a week before summerlike humidity arrives

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures have been climbing since Monday. We finally hit 60 on Tuesday to start our stretch of spring-like weather and have been climbing from the mid 60s on Wednesday to the mid 70s today.
We'll be there again tomorrow before clouds and rain chances along a warm front hold temps down again on Sunday. After that, expect summerlike temperatures and humidity for much of next week.
This means that spring-like weather, or at least the nice spring weather that's not cool and rainy, will last less than one week before it'll start to feel like summer.
From Sunday through next week, expect on and off chances for showers and storms to slowly add up to between... READ MORE