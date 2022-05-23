No more freezes forecast for Chippewa Valley

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps early this morning fell near or below freezing mainly Eau Claire and to the east. Ladysmith stayed just above 32°, Chetek and Rice Lake both bottomed out in the mid 30s.
Other than that, all of Western Wisconsin east of Highway 53 fell to or below freezing with Black River Falls being the coldest with lows in the mid 20s.
With a low of exactly 32 this morning, Eau Claire recorded a freeze. It was barely a freeze since the temperature never fell below 32 degrees and was exactly 32 for only 11 minutes from 3:00am to 3:11am.
Still, today's date is just shy of halfway between Eau Claire's average latest freeze of May 9 and record latest freeze of June 12 in 1903.