No need to panic for a chance at minor accumulating snow Friday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Colder air rushed in last night after a cold front brought rain yesterday. Morning temps were pretty close to Eau Claire's average low of 38 degrees, though afternoon highs fell about 15 degrees short of the average high of 60.
Most of Western Wisconsin had highs in the low to mid 40s. Despite most of the day being warmer than 40, the isolated showers that moved through brought bursts of sleet and snow pellets.
It was cold enough that snowflakes could not melt before hitting the ground, though they melted quickly upon hitting the ground in most spots. Temps will be colder tonight and should fall below freezing by morning with a forecast low of 30 for Eau Claire. Tomorrow's temperatures will likely not warm too much, either, with highs colder than today in the low 40s.
In addition, an Alberta Clipper...