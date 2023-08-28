No widespread rain in forecast this week, expect drought to worsen

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After a mild weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s, temps warmed back up to the low 80s this afternoon. This won't last for long, however, as a cold front is expected to pass through Western Wisconsin this evening. It may get a bit humid right ahead of the front, but humidity shouldn't last too long.
Tonight's chance for isolated showers and storms is the best chance for rain this week despite not being a particularly good chance for meaningful or widespread rain. A few spots may get a few tenths up to 1/4", but most won't get much this evening.
Lows are expected to dip down to the mid/upper 50s though there could be some lingering humidity even after the front passes that could also bring some patchy fog.
Highs tomorrow climb to only the mid 70s even as clouds and humidity both decrease through the day. Tomorrow has an even smaller chance for a few pop-up showers, but... READ MORE