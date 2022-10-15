Northwest winds will continue our downward trend in temps

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With our first official snowfall being a bit earlier than normal, it only makes sense our temps do the same next week. Today, we had temps fairly below our average of the upper 50s, with temps only getting into the low 50s. Tonight, we look to cool down to what has been our usually lows of around the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow, our winds look to pick up in speed with winds up to 17 mph and gusts 25+ mph.
These winds are also from the northwest which will bring in some pretty chilly air from our good friends in Canada. Highs will only get into... READ MORE