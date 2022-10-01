October starts to warm up with above average temps, but will be cut short with chillier weather next week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today is the first day of October, and for the first day, we were below average with highs only in the low 60s. Dewpoints were in the low 50s, which continues our dry air trend for the past few days. Tonight we will cool down into the 50s being nice and cool.
Tomorrow will have a few chances of isolated storms in the morning, at around 7 am, with showers only lasting for an hour or two, and clearing out by the afternoon. The evening will only have a few clouds and feeling nice and cool out.
Our second day of October will also start our trend of... READ MORE