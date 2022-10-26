October temps have been slightly above average so far, and that trend continues into November

With such a quiet forecast the last few days of October, it's fun to look back and see how the month has gone so far. The temps this month have been just slightly above average, and the forecast keeps that true into November.
We've had a fair number of days in the 60s and 70s this month, and our average high temperature is just above 60. We've only had one day where the high temp was below 40; that was on October 17th when it was 39 degrees.
We'll add one more tally to the 40s column Wednesday, unless the sunshine can sneak us a 50. Your forecast high temps will hover right near 50 this afternoon...READ MORE.