Odds of both 4"+ and 6"+ snow totals increasing for Western Wisconsin, especially south of WI-29

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A warm early spring day saw temperatures nearly 5 degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 37, with almost all of Western Wisconsin hitting the 40 degree mark. Mid 40s were found south of US-10. Like last night, expect lows tonight to drop below freezing into the mid/upper 20s for most.
Attention continues to focus on a possible snow storm later this week. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, and Trempealeau counties in Western Wisconsin from 6pm Thursday until 6am Friday.
Moderate to heavy snow will likely cause travel issues, with the highest impacts expected to be south of US-10. Still, slippery roads and low visibility from accumulating wet and heavy snow will cause issues for Thursday night through the Friday morning commute.
