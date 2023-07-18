Odds of both strong storms and meaningful rain Wednesday are about 50-50, but that's higher than the Powerball odds

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The lottery keeps making news as the Powerball jackpot has risen above $1 billion. So, I thought it would be fun to use lottery graphics for the forecast highs over the next week.
It'll be warm and humid tomorrow ahead of storm chances, we'll get a break Thursday before temps begin to warm again through the weekend into next week, when highs in the 90s are possible.
While those odds may not sound great since we all really need the rain, the odds are still more than 146 million times as likely than winning the Powerball jackpot and are still 19 times more likely than the about 1 in 38 odds of winning your money back.
Temps warmed back up again today, but it wasn't too humid. That will change tomorrow as a warm front... READ MORE