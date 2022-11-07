Odds of getting snow by end of week significantly higher than winning tonight's jackpot

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Tonight's Powerball drawing is on the minds of many, so if you haven't picked your numbers yet, you could decide to let Mother Nature pick the numbers based on forecast high temperatures through the end of the weekend.
The only problem with that method is that Sunday's forecast high of 31, while being a part of a big cooldown, is still too warm, since the red Powerball can only be between 1 and 26.
So, if you choose to use this method, either pick your own Powerball or you could go with Sunday night's forecast low of 16 (!).
With those cold temperatures following a cold front that is expected to move through later in the day on Thursday, the odds of some snow before that precipitation ends Friday morning is significantly higher... READ MORE