OH, SNOW! Our first chance at a dusting of snow rolls in Friday morning

I can assure you, that headline is no joke. It's also not meant to hype up this chance of snow, either. The possibility of seeing some measurable snow is there, but the impacts on the roads will be minimal and it surely won't stick around long since the ground isn't frozen.
Either way, these temperatures aren't helping our case.
Thursday will be cloudy with a chance for some rain/sleet/snow mix through about 9 am. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start the morning, and they'll slowly climb into the mid 40s for the afternoon.
Wind chills will be between 30 and 40 degrees all day as winds continue to barrel in out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Spotty rain showers/drizzle will be possible