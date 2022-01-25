Ol' Man Winter has even colder temps on the way, wind chills near -40 for Wednesday morning

Bitter. Brisk. Cold. Icy. Blustery. And, it's only going to get worse.
Our WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been extended through midday Wednesday. Wind chills tonight could be as low as -40 degrees. Frostbite times will be within 10 to 20 minutes.
Wind speeds will be out of the northwest Tuesday from 5 to 15 mph. Winds won't be terribly strong but any breeze will drop wind chills deep into the negatives, even during the day.
That will leave the forecast high in the negatives for Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will keep us under the sunshine, but those frigid air temperatures won't recover.
Overnight, low temperatures will fall between -15 to -25...READ MORE.