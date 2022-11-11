Old Man Winter moves in and holds temps in the basement

Winter is here and mother nature let Ol' Man Winter move in again and now we'll be dealing with the cold for the foreseeable future.
Friday will be cold. That front that rolled through Thursday left us with temps in the low 20s early Friday morning. Wind chills were down in the teens, a place they'll get familiar with over the weekend too.
High temps will climb into the mid 30s. Wind chills will be between 15 and 25 degrees. That will stay true for Saturday and Sunday as well.
Wind speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with the gusts up to 30 mph. They'll stay that way Saturday before calming down quite a bit Sunday.
There is a slight chance for some flurries Friday and Saturday