Once snow finally ends Saturday, shoveling early is key to clean driveway before arctic air arrives

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were cooler today, and that meant today's snow was fluffier and had less water content than yesterday's heavy and wet snow. It was quite a week of snow, all from the same system that spun around the Chippewa Valley with the center of the low pressure system moving through our area multiple times.
Wednesday morning picked up a brief burst of snow before a break for most of the day. The heaviest snow returned Wednesday evening and those two periods of snow combined for 1.4" for Wednesday.
Most of this snow fell between midnight and 8am Thursday, with Thursday's snow total at 7.4" in Eau Claire. Another 2.8" fell today, making the three-day total all from the same system 11.6" so far, and it's not quite done yet.
Another 1 to 2 inches, possibly with a few areas closer to 3 inches, is likely tonight through