One last bitter blast with a dash of snow before we finally get free from winter

We're almost done with winter. We're so close. Mother nature just has one last dip below zero and a few flakes for you to deal with first.
Friday will be cold. A cold front is taking our southwest winds and turning them to the northwest. Winds will be from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Temperatures started in the upper teens, but we'll likely fall into the low teens the rest of the day. Wind chills will range from -10 to 0 degrees.
There's still a chance for a few flurries but Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise.
Overnight, lows will fall down into the negatives. Wind chills will... READ MORE.