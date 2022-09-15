One last hazy day before scattered storms roll in through the weekend

A stalled out low is causing delays in our chances for scattered rain and storms to end the week. Temperatures will continue to battle for their spot in the low 80s and dew points will continue to climb as the haze and clouds reduce our sunshine into the weekend.
Thursday will be hazy, breezy and humid. High temps will climb towards 82 degrees. Dew points will be in the low 60s which will bring back that slightly humid feel.
Winds will be gusty from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph. These winds will bring us more of the moisture needed to get storms going ahead of the weekend.
Friday morning we'll see our first shot at some isolated showers...READ MORE.