One last steamy day before scattered rain and thunder bring cool temps

It's unfortunate luck when mother nature brings the summer weather during the week, then uses our weekend for cool and rainy weather. Either way, we're certainly in the midst of that transitional, up and down, weather pattern September is so well known for.
Thursday will be one steamy day. High temps will head towards the upper 80s again. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s, keeping things muggy.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be gusty from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out near 30 mph.
Overnight, the clouds will start to roll in. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s and the moisture will prime us for some rain/storms for Friday...READ MORE.