One last "toasty" January day before temps fall through the floor

Mother nature is priming a bunch of different changes for us over the next 24 hours. Temperature swings will cause a little weather whiplash into Wednesday.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to start with a chance for a few flurries, especially north along Highway 8. Minimal accumulations if any are expected as this initial round of snow moves to the northeast.
The warm front associated with our weather whiplash system will boost temperatures into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, but a quick 180 hits by Wednesday.... READ MORE.