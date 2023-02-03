 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

One more brisk day before a shift in winds bring us a warmer weekend

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

This morning was very very chilly, with wind chills far below zero. Today, we will start to slowly warm up as winds start to shift towards the south, bringing in warm air. However, this warmer weather won't be felt until later tomorrow. 

A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect until 9 am tomorrow. Wind chills hover between -20° to -35° during the advisory, making frostbite possible in less than fifteen minutes at times. 

After 9 am, wind chills will be warmer, but even by evening, they still will be below zero. 

Through today, winds will start to... READ MORE

