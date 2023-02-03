One more brisk day before a shift in winds bring us a warmer weekend

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This morning was very very chilly, with wind chills far below zero. Today, we will start to slowly warm up as winds start to shift towards the south, bringing in warm air. However, this warmer weather won't be felt until later tomorrow.
A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect until 9 am tomorrow. Wind chills hover between -20° to -35° during the advisory, making frostbite possible in less than fifteen minutes at times.
After 9 am, wind chills will be warmer, but even by evening, they still will be below zero.
Through today, winds will start to... READ MORE