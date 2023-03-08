 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

One more calm day before accumulating snow moves in for Thursday and Friday

  • 0
Watches Warnings.png

We had a beautiful day on our Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Hopefully you enjoyed it because we won't see the sunshine for several days, and snow chances return to the area to end the week. 

For today, we'll see a mainly cloudy sky with a small chance for a light rain or snow shower in the afternoon hours. The better chances, albeit small, will be west of Highway 53. Winds will be breezy at times with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. 

Snow chances return to the area Thursday and Friday and watches are up for parts of the area. CLICK HERE for details on who's in the watch and how much snow we're looking at. 

Send weather and pet photos here