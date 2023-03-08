One more calm day before accumulating snow moves in for Thursday and Friday

We had a beautiful day on our Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Hopefully you enjoyed it because we won't see the sunshine for several days, and snow chances return to the area to end the week.
For today, we'll see a mainly cloudy sky with a small chance for a light rain or snow shower in the afternoon hours. The better chances, albeit small, will be west of Highway 53. Winds will be breezy at times with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Snow chances return to the area Thursday and Friday and watches are up for parts of the area. CLICK HERE for details on who's in the watch and how much snow we're looking at.