One more cool and breezy day ahead before more spring like weather returns

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Despite the cloud cover and gusty north to northwest winds, we did manage low 50s in Eau Claire with mid 50s in far western Wisconsin where there was more sunshine.
We'll have slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast today as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most, but upper 40s to low 50s further northeast. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with breezy north to northwest winds at 15-25 mph.
Skies become mostly clear heading into tonight and winds will gradually decrease throughout the night, becoming light overnight. Lows fall back into the mid 20s to low 30s.
