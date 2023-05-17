One more day of sunshine before chances of showers and thunderstorms return

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We had another pleasant day on Tuesday as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s, however you may have noticed the skies were more of a milky white appearance vs. the typical blue skies. That is thanks to wildfire smoke aloft thanks to those fires in Canada.
We'll see plenty of sunshine once again for our Wednesday but it'll be more of a hazy sunshine yet again. The good news is that there will be NO impacts at the surface. Winds will be east to southeast at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s.
For Wednesday night, we'll have a partly cloudy sky and a south to southeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CLICK HERE for more details on Thursday's rain chances, and a look at the weekend forecast.