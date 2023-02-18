 Skip to main content
One more day of warm weather before a snowstorm makes its way towards the Chippewa Valley

  Updated
  • 0
Multiple Models Graph 3-5 days.png

From Meteorolgist Jeremy Landgrebe:

President's Day Weekend has been very nice so far with temps in the upper 30s. low 40s. Sunday will be much like Saturday with warmer weather, but once we get into Monday and on, you are going want to keep checking back here, as we may be in for a rare snowstorm. 

Our last day of the weekend is almost a copy and paste of today, with cloudy conditions and temps in the upper 30s once more.  After the warmer afternoon and evening, temps will make its way down into the teens with our start to our week of snow. 

Monday through Saturday has... READ MORE 

