...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

One more hot and muggy day before widespread beneficial rainfall move in

  Updated
  • 0
QPF Next 3 Days.png

Even though we had some rainfall last weekend into Monday this week, it's been on the dry and toasty side for quite sometime... but that'll change as we head into the weekend. 

Your Friday forecast will be hot and muggy once again with a partly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southwest with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. 

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into tonight, otherwise we'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the 60s with 50s east and southeast and winds light to calm. 

CLICK HERE to read more on the weekend rain chances!

