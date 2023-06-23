One more hot and muggy day before widespread beneficial rainfall move in

Even though we had some rainfall last weekend into Monday this week, it's been on the dry and toasty side for quite sometime... but that'll change as we head into the weekend.
Your Friday forecast will be hot and muggy once again with a partly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southwest with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into tonight, otherwise we'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the 60s with 50s east and southeast and winds light to calm.