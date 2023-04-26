One more pleasant day ahead before rain chances return to the Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Today's forecast will be very similar to Tuesday with sunny skies to begin the day, then we'll see an increase in clouds heading into the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s, so a little warmer than Tuesday.
Chances for scattered rain showers return after sunset tonight as a warm front moves in from the west. The good news is the rain is not expected to be heavy, and should move out of the area by sunrise. Winds become breezy out of the south with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.