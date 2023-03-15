One more quiet day before the next storm system moves in

After a frigid start to the day on our Tuesday, we rebounded back to the low to mid 30s with plenty of sunshine. We have one more quiet day ahead of us before the weather turn messy to end the week.
Today's forecast will feature sunshine to begin the day but will turn overcast by the afternoon. A stray shower or patchy drizzle could be possible this afternoon, but chances will remain very low. Winds will be southerly with highs in the 40s.
