One more ridiculously humid day before more pleasant weather returns for a few days

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday was probably the hottest day of the year, and it was mostly due to extremely high dew points and temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The heat index reached triple digits in most locations and some even exceeded 110 degrees!
We also did see showers and t-storms in the morning and once again during the afternoon and evening. We had a few severe t-storm warnings in Polk county yesterday morning and multiple warnings in Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor and parts of Chippewa counties. The bulk of the severe weather was north of the Chippewa Valley and the slow southeast progression of the storms is what likely led to the weaken trend of the t-storms as they reached Eau Claire. Even so, we picked up some much needed rainfall though we did have several Flash Flood Warnings up to the north as radar estimates showed 1-4 inches of rain had fallen around the US-8 corridor.