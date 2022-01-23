One more round of snow, then bitter cold to start the week

The south side of Eau Claire got 1.3" of snow from a clipper system that passed through on Saturday night. As we wrap up the weekend, a similar situation will unfold with another small clipper system.
Sunday night will start off similar to Saturday night with snow becoming likely in the evening. Snow will begin in Western Wisconsin from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday. We will see light snow throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Monday, likely stopping around 7 a.m.
This light snow will lead to widespread light snow throughout Western Wisconsin, but we will see similar amounts to the past two nights with ...READ MORE.