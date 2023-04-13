One more warm and breezy day before rain chances and cooler temps

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today we went two for two for record temps as sunny skies were able to heat us up once again. Tomorrow, we will have another warm day, but if you have been enjoying the temps these last few days, it's going to be your last for some time.
Thursday's record high temp that was needed to be beat was set once again in 1931 but was at 80°. This was shattered with highs reaching the mid 80s.
Tonight, we will have another pretty warm night with temperatures rising into the 80s once more by Friday afternoon.
By the late evening of Friday into Saturday, we will start to see our first rain chances that will be going on throughout the weekend.
