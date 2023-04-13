One more warm and breezy day before rain chances and cooler temps

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and
Stearns Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.

.Flooding from the recent snowmelt will continue to flow through the
weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 AM CDT Thursday was 774.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the mid to upper 20s. Sustained winds
of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower
humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The
overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will
still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions
persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.

One more warm and breezy day before rain chances and cooler temps

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

Today we went two for two for record temps as sunny skies were able to heat us up once again. Tomorrow, we will have another warm day, but if you have been enjoying the temps these last few days, it's going to be your last for some time. 

Thursday's record high temp that was needed to be beat was set once again in 1931 but was at 80°. This was shattered with highs reaching the mid 80s. 

Tonight, we will have another pretty warm night with temperatures rising into the 80s once more by Friday afternoon. 

By the late evening of Friday into Saturday, we will start to see our first rain chances that will be going on throughout the weekend. 

