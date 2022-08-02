Oppressive humidity puts feels like temps in the upper 90s; prompts chance for severe storms

The countdown to the end of summer has surely start since we've hit August, but mother nature is making sure we keep those summer time vibes around here the next few days.
Tuesday will be HOT as high temps climb towards 90. Heat indices will be from 93 to 98 degrees as dew points climb into the 70s. That oppressive humidity will definitely feel very thick and sticky.
We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day too, but winds may bring a little relief. Southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph will be responsible for bringing in all the heat and humidity.
There is a chance for a few thunderstorms throughout the day...READ MORE