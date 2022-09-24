Our first week of fall continues to be nice and cool with winds increasing into next week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
As fall continues to settle into our area, humidity continues to be nice and comfortable with cool temps. Today, our temps were only in the low 60s with dewpoints in the mid 50s. Tonight we will cool down to the low 50s , though we will have chances of a few isolated showers into tomorrow morning.
The first round of isolated showers will be in the evening around 6 pm. These have a chance of a few rumbles of thunder, but for the most part, it will be just moderate rainfall. At around 10 pm, showers will be off and on for the most part with rain lasting until the morning hours of Sunday. Due to these showers being mostly off and on, rain will only be light.
Tomorrow will be clear of anymore rain, with the only real thing to watch out for is strong winds. Winds will be at... READ MORE