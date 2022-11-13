 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY...

The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will
begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the
I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western
Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely
before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing
drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no
ice accumulation.

Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the
morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give
yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Our first widespread snowfall for the season before a very chilly weekend

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

With a couple of light flurries/snow under our belt, it's time for our first widespread snow event for the season. Along with snow, temps this week won't rise to be at any "warm" level, and instead dip pretty far down.

As mentioned above, we look to have our first widespread snow. Luckily, the amounts or even the intensity won't be too drastic. Still, this will be more than our 0.1" that we have had or light flurries, so it might be enough to go outside and throw a few snowballs. 

Our snowfall begins around...

