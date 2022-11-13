Our first widespread snowfall for the season before a very chilly weekend

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With a couple of light flurries/snow under our belt, it's time for our first widespread snow event for the season. Along with snow, temps this week won't rise to be at any "warm" level, and instead dip pretty far down.
As mentioned above, we look to have our first widespread snow. Luckily, the amounts or even the intensity won't be too drastic. Still, this will be more than our 0.1" that we have had or light flurries, so it might be enough to go outside and throw a few snowballs.
