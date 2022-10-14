 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our little taste of winter Friday could bring more flurries through the weekend

  • 0

SNOW!

Scattered snow showers started in the early morning hours Friday across parts of Wisconsin. We'll see snow through roughly 9 or 10 am before warmer temperatures turn some of the snow into a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow...READ MORE!

Have a story idea? Let us know here