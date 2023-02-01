Our new month is here, bringing warmer temps and more daylight

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Once more, our morning starts with wind chills in the negatives, however, they are warmer than our past couple of days. This will help us, as we are looking to be a bit warmer for our first of February. In the next upcoming days, we are going to cool down into Friday, but past Friday, we are in for a pretty nice warm-up.
By this afternoon, we will see wind chills in the teens and away from the single digits. Tonight, they will move back towards the single and negative digits, but it looks like they won't be as cold as this morning.
With warmer wind chills and weaker winds, we are in for a warmer day with highs near 20 degrees.
Late tonight and very early tomorrow morning...