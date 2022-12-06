 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our next round of accumulating snow comes Wednesday

  • 0

The basic winter weather theme continues Tuesday before parts of the valley get a fresh little layer of white Wednesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temps climbing towards the average of 32 degrees. 

Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will feel like they're in the 20s all day.

There are two passing waves, one moving north of the valley and another to the south, that will just miss us Tuesday afternoon. Hence, we'll see periods of mostly cloudy to overcast sky...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here